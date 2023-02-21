Persistence-backed MedSpa buys Advanced Skin & Body Solutions

MedSpa Partners, a Toronto-based acquirer of aesthetic medical dermatology clinics in North America, was formed in 2019 by Persistence Capital Partners.

MedSpa Partners, backed by Persistence Capital Partners, has acquired Advanced Skin & Body Solutions (ASBS), a Bellevue, Washington-based medical spa specializing in cool sculpting. No financial terms were disclosed.

Jennifer Washburn, founder at ASBS, and her team have joined MedSpa’s North American medical aesthetics platform, according to a release.

MedSpa, a Toronto-based acquirer of aesthetic medical dermatology clinics in North America, was formed in 2019 by Persistence Capital Partners.

“After having seen so many practices throughout North America, it is clear that the single biggest differentiator between good clinics and the best clinics is an obsessive focus on patient experience,“ said Dominic Mazzone, CEO of MedSpa, in a statement. “It’s equally clear that Jennifer, Danielle, and the rest of the team at Advanced Skin & Body Solutions feel the same way.“

Headquartered in Montreal, Persistence is a private equity firm exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare sector.