Persistence-backed MedSpa Partners buys Faces of South Tampa

Persistence is a private equity firm focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare sector.

MedSpa Partners is a Toronto-based acquirer of aesthetic medical dermatology clinics in North America

Persistence Capital Partners launched MedSpa in 2019

MedSpa Partners (MSP), a portfolio company of Persistence Capital Partners, has acquired Faces of South Tampa, a Tampa, Florida-based medical aesthetics clinic. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

“Providing Michelin Star patient experiences is at the core of what makes MSP clinics so unique, so when choosing which clinics, we are going to acquire we put a lot of value in what their patients are saying,” said Dominic Mazzone, CEO of MedSpa.

