Persistence Capital to take Neighbourly private, Brookfield to invest

Persistence Capital Partners (PCP) has agreed to take Neighbourly Pharmacy, a Toronto-based network of independent pharmacies, private by acquiring the company’s remaining common shares.

PCP now owns around 50.05 percent of currently issued and outstanding common shares. With the deal’s closing, expected by March 29, the firm will own 100 percent of Neighbourly.

PCP will pay C$18.50 per share in cash, representing a consideration of around C$415 million, plus one contingent value right (CVR) per share, which will entitle the holder thereof to an additional cash payment equal to C$0.61 per CVR if the company’s pro-forma adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ending on 28 March 2026 is at or above C$128.0 million.

The transaction represent premiums of around 52.6 percent and 57.7 percent, respectively, to the closing price of C$12.12 on TSX on 2 October 2023 and of around 32.6 percent and 36.9 percent, respectively, to the 20-day volume weighted average price per share on the TSX of C$13.96 as of the end of trading on October 2, 2023.

The deal follows PCP’s initial proposal on 3 October 2023.

PCP has received debt commitments for a fully underwritten credit facility in an amount of up to C$600 million, including a C$200 million undrawn revolver, with commitments from Scotiabank and RBC Capital Markets.

Additionally, Brookfield Asset Management has committed to a structured equity investment of up to C$320 million in the privatized company.

The transaction committee has “unanimously agreed to support this enhanced offer, which provides a fair and attractive return to Neighbourly’s public shareholders,” said Stuart Elman, managing partner of PCP, in a statement. This transaction will “enable Neighbourly to accelerate its growth and achieve its strategic vision to advance the role that independent pharmacies can play across Canada, creating value for its customers, patients, employees, and partners.”

Based in Montreal, PCP is a private equity firm focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare sector.