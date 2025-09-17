Perwyn-backed Kerogo Finance makes two add-on deals in France
ECLA and Cabinet Joël Pruvost are accounting firms.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
ECLA and Cabinet Joël Pruvost are accounting firms.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination