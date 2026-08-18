PE’s renewed interest in oil and gas: 8 deals
Carlyle, Post Oak Energy Capital, Warburg Pincus and EnCap Flatrock Midstream are among the firms transacting in the oil and gas sector.
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Carlyle, Post Oak Energy Capital, Warburg Pincus and EnCap Flatrock Midstream are among the firms transacting in the oil and gas sector.
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