Pet care company Heart + Paw snags investment from Whistler Capital

Whistler Capital Partners has made an investment in Heart + Paw, a pet care company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Heart + Paw will continue to be led by its existing management team, including founder and Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. George Melillo, and CEO Dave Lasus.

Founded in 2018, Heart + Paw offers services that include veterinary care, grooming, day care and boarding. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Heart + Paw operates a network of 28 locations across 10 states.

“We are delighted to partner with Dave, Dr. Melillo, and the rest of the team to continue Heart + Paw’s growth and goal to revolutionize the experience for consumers and veterinarians,” said Chris Hardy, a principal at Whistler Capital in a statement. “We look forward to leveraging our healthcare, technology, and consumer expertise to support de novo growth, empower aligned veterinarians to pursue their passion, and create an unrivaled experience for all stakeholders.”

Raymond James served as financial advisor to Heart + Paw while Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor. Citi served as financial advisor to Whistler Capital with Bass, Berry & Sims providing legal advice.

Based in Nashville, Whistler Capital Partners targets the healthcare industry and related tech-enabled services verticals. Whistler has over $1 billion in assets under management/