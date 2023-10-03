PEWIN appoints Emily Mendell as executive director

Mendell has previously held leadership positions at NVCA and ILPA.

Private Equity Women Investor Network (PEWIN) has appointed Emily Mendell as its next executive director.

Mendell will be responsible for leading PEWIN’s day-to-day operations.

Previously, Mendell was director of marketing and communications at CenterSquare Investment Management. She has also worked in leadership positions at the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) and the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA).

Mendell succeeds Kirsty McGuire who served as PEWIN’s first executive director from 2021 until 2023 and remains active within the organization.

PEWIN is an organization for senior-level women investment professionals in private equity.