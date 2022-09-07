Pfingsten acquires metrology hand tools maker Fowler

Pfingsten’s acquisition of Fowler marks the fourteenth platform investment for the private equity’s $382 million Fund V

Based in Chicago, Pfingsten has raised five investment funds with total commitments of approximately $1.3 billion and has acquired 159 manufacturing, distribution and business services companies

Pfingsten was formed in 1989

Pfingsten has acquired Canton, Massachusetts-based Fowler High Precision, a provider of dimensional metrology hand tools and engineered systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Fowler provides tremendous value to its customers through its product expertise and highly consultative approach to solving customer needs,” said Phillip Bronsteatter, a managing director at Pfingsten, in a statement. “We look forward to supporting the company’s continued growth by adding new categories of metrology systems and expanding Fowler’s equipment calibration and repair services both organically and through add-on acquisitions.”

Pfingsten acquired Fowler on August 29, 2022, marking the fourteenth platform investment for Pfingsten’s $382 million Fund V. Bigelow LLC acted as the financial advisor for Fowler.

Pfingsten is an operationally focused private equity firm formed in 1989. From its headquarters in Chicago and representative offices in ChangAn, China, New Delhi, India and Chennai, India, Pfingsten has raised five investment funds with total commitments of approximately $1.3 billion and has acquired 159 manufacturing, distribution and business services companies.