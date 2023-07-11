Pfingsten-backed Environmental Lights buys stage and film lighting company City Theatrical

City Theatrical’s executive leadership and team will remain unchanged

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 while City Theatrical was founded in 1986

Based in Chicago, Pfingsten invests in the distribution, electrical equipment, logistics and infrastructure sectors

Environmental Lights, a portfolio company of Pfingsten Partners, has acquired Carlstadt, New Jersey-based City Theatrical, a maker of LED lighting products, control technology and accessories for theater, stage, TV, film and live event applications. No financial terms were disclosed.

Environmental Lights is a provider of LED lighting solutions.

“Environmental Lights is focused on being the lighting leader in each of our core verticals. The acquisition of City Theatrical combines two strong businesses in the scenic market under one roof, positioning us as the clear leader,” said Brad Tedder, CEO of Environmental Lights in a statement.

City Theatrical will continue business under the City Theatrical brand as part of the Environmental Lights family, and City Theatrical’s executive leadership and team will remain unchanged.

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 while City Theatrical was founded in 1986.

Based in Chicago, Pfingsten invests in the distribution, electrical equipment, logistics and infrastructure sectors.