Pfingsten-backed Fairbank Equipment acquires manufacturer Big W Sales

Big W represents Fairbank’s second strategic acquisition since Pfingsten became the majority shareholder in December 2021.

Fairbank is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of agricultural and propane parts, components, trailers and equipment

Big W was represented by DCA Partners and Downey Brand LLP in the transaction while Fairbank was represented by Paul Hastings LLP

Based in Chicago, Pfingsten targets manufacturing, distribution and business services companies

Fairbank Equipment, a portfolio company of Pfingsten, has acquired Stockton, California-based Big W Sales, a provider of agricultural parts, components, trailers, tanks and equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are delighted that Fairbank and Big W have joined forces, creating a powerful alliance in the agricultural sector,” said Joel Edwards, CEO of Fairbank in a statement. “This is a significant step forward in our commitment to the industry by expanding our footprint into 10 states, including the largest agricultural state in the nation – California.” The combined group is one of the largest independent fertilizer and propane parts and equipment distribution companies west of the Mississippi River.

Bud and Ed Wunsch will continue operating Big W as shareholders in the Fairbank platform.

Big W represents Fairbank’s second strategic acquisition since Pfingsten became the majority shareholder in December 2021.

Fairbank is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of agricultural and propane parts, components, trailers and equipment with 13 distribution locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Washington.

Big W was represented by DCA Partners and Downey Brand LLP in the transaction while Fairbank was represented by Paul Hastings LLP.

Based in Chicago, Pfingsten targets manufacturing, distribution and business services companies. The private equity firm was formed in 1989.