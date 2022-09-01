Pfingsten-backed Omega Systems Consultants acquires IT services provider PICS

Pfingsten became majority shareholder in Omega in February 2021

Omega Systems Consultants, a portfolio company of Pfingsten, has acquired Mount Holly, New Jersey-based Professional Implementation Consulting Services Inc, a provider of managed IT services, cloud services, managed VOIP, help desk services and managed security services. No financial terms were disclosed.

PICS represents Omega's second strategic acquisition since Pfingsten became majority shareholder in February 2021. Omega is a provider of managed IT solutions, including cloud-based data hosting, incident management, cybersecurity, help desk support, disaster recovery and professional IT support services.

“PICS is a key addition to the Omega platform,” said Phillip Bronsteatter, managing director at Pfingsten, in a statement. “Adding significant talent, resources and geographic coverage are all important steps in achieving our goal of creating a leading provider of managed IT solutions to small and medium-sized businesses.”

