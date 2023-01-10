Pfingsten-backed Omega Systems Consultants acquires managed IT services firm TNS Group

TNS focuses on small and medium-sized businesses within the non-profit, financial services, employment services and healthcare industries.

Omega Systems Consultants, which is backed by Pfingsten Partners, has acquired TNS Group, a Stamford, Connecticut-based provider of managed IT services, managed security services, continuity and disaster recovery services and managed cloud services, in addition to professional IT services. No financial terms were disclosed.

TNS is Omega’s third strategic acquisition since Pfingsten’s investment in February 2021. Omega is a provider of managed IT solutions, including cloud-based data hosting, incident management, cybersecurity, help desk support, disaster recovery and professional IT support services.

“The acquisition of TNS further extends Omega’s geographic footprint in the Northeast region of the U.S. while delivering on the growth strategy we set out to achieve in partnership with Omega,” said Phillip Bronsteatter, managing director at Pfingsten in a statement. “TNS is a well-resourced, mature organization that will contribute significantly to the Omega platform.”

Based in Chicago, Pfingsten was formed in 1989. Since completing its first investment in 1991, Pfingsten has raised five investment funds with total commitments of approximately $1.3 billion and has acquired 162 manufacturing, distribution, and business services companies.