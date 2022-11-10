Pfingsten divests lab systems support provider Full Spectrum to CBRE Group

Lincoln International was financial advisor to Full Spectrum while Katten Muchin Rosenman served as legal counsel

Pfingsten has raised five investment funds with total commitments of approximately $1.3 billion

The firm has acquired 160 manufacturing, distribution and business services companies

Pfingsten has sold Laguna Hills, California-based Full Spectrum, a provider of maintenance and repair services for critical laboratory assets, to CBRE Group. No financial terms were disclosed.

CBRE is a commercial real estate service and investment firm.

Full Spectrum has 20 locations and over 100 field engineers across the U.S.

“Our strategy was to build upon Full Spectrum’s core service capabilities to create the leading brand- agnostic service provider for laboratory instrumentation by rapidly growing the field service team and focusing on add-on investments to enhance and strengthen service capabilities nationwide,” said Phillip Bronsteatter, a managing director at Pfingsten, in a statement. “Since our initial investment in 2019, the company completed four acquisitions that broadened Full Spectrum’s service capabilities, geographic reach and customer base.”

Headquartered in Chicago, Pfingsten has raised five investment funds with total commitments of approximately $1.3 billion. The firm has acquired 160 manufacturing, distribution and business services companies.