PFM Capital acquires majority stake in Sexton Family of Companies

Canadian private equity firm PFM Capital has acquired a majority interest in Winnipeg-based Sexton Family of Companies (SFOC), a distribution, buying group and transportation business operating in the building materials industry.

PFM did the deal in partnership with co-investors BDC Capital and Roynat Equity Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Current SFOC Chair Brian Kusisto will remain with the company as a board member and Sexton Investments will retain a portion of its ownership interest.

SFOC is comprised of five businesses: Sexton Group, Kenroc Building Materials, Builders Choice Products, Sexton Transport and Tage Davidsen Drywall Supplies.

“SFOC is a classic Saskatchewan success story. A story that now includes customers and members across Canada. We are honored to become part of the SFOC legacy. We look forward to working with the SFOC team as they write a new chapter in their history.” said Jeff Linner, chief investment officer at PFM, in a statement.

PFM Capital is Saskatchewan’s largest private equity investment firm with more than C$750 million in managed assets across several funds.

BDC Capital is a investment arm of Canadian bank BDC. It has more than C$3 billion under management.

Roynat Equity Partners invests in mid-market private companies. Roynat Equity Partners is a division of Roynat Capital which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Scotiabank.