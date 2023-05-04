PGIM-backed secondary PE firm mcp to open New York office, taps Overton as director and head

Overton joins from Newbury Partners, where he was a director and member of the investment committee.

Montana Capital Partners, a Swiss private equity firm focused on the secondary market, will be opening its first office in New York in June, with David Overton on tap to direct and head it.

Overton will report into Eduard Lemle who will continue to oversee mcp’s investment activities in the U.S. from mcp’s Swiss headquarters.

Overton joins from Newbury Partners, where he was a director and member of the investment committee. Prior to this, he held various roles at Coller Capital and Merrill Lynch.

On the new office and team in New York, Dr Marco Wulff, managing partner and CEO at mcp, said in a statement, “Establishing a team and physical footprint in the U.S. reflects our desire to consolidate our position as a leading secondary mid-market firm with a global investment mandate. mcp will remain focused on finding the most attractive secondary opportunities around the globe for its investors.”

mcp is backed by PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. mcp was acquired by PGIM back in July 2021.

mcp has more than $3.5 billion in total assets under management.