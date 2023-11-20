Phalanx invests in manufacturer ECOR Global

The funding will be used by ECOR to accelerate its near-term development initiatives.

The capital infusion will also be used by ECOR to complete the design and commercial work for its first planned U.S. facility

Phalanix invests in renewables, waste-to-value wood products, social impact, and renewable energy

Phalanx Impact Partners has made an investment in ECOR Global, a San Diego-based maker of sustainable materials and circular solutions for the building products and packaging markets. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are proud to support ECOR as they continue to pave the way for sustainable solutions that align with our vision for a more regenerative and equitable future, and we are additionally excited by the potential for ECOR to provide a more beneficial use for the majority of agricultural mass that is not consumable and has historically been disposed of in environmentally damaging ways,” said John Pantalena, a partner at Phalanx in a statement. “ECOR’s commitment to environmental stewardship and circular design perfectly aligns with our investment philosophy. We’re excited to help them grow and prepare to embark on a significant infrastructure focused capital raise in the coming year.”

The funding from Phalanx will enable ECOR to accelerate its near-term development initiatives and complete the design and commercial work for its first planned U.S. facility.

Based in New York, Phalanx Impact Partners invests in established and emerging companies in the fields of renewables, waste-to-value wood products, social impact, and renewable energy.