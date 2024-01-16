PharmaForce snags investment from Aquiline Capital

The transaction closed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Aquiline Capital has made a majority investment in PharmaForce, a Pennsylvania-based pharmacy solutions provider to hospitals and health clinics. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Benedict Baerst, a partner at Aquiline, said in a statement, “In a healthcare system where safety net providers are indispensable, transparent and efficient third party administrators are crucial. PharmaForce, with its tech-driven approach, has consistently delivered superior outcomes in the 340B program. Our investment reflects our confidence in PharmaForce’s potential to emerge as a market leader.”

Piper Sandler served as financial advisor to PharmaForce in the transaction and Taft was PharmaForce’s legal counsel. Ropes & Gray was Aquiline’s legal counsel.

Aquiline Capital Partners invests financial services, healthcare, and technology. The firm has over $10 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023.