Pharos Capital acquires medical device company RhythMedix

Pharos Capital Group has acquired a majority stake in RhythMedix, a Mount Laurel, New Jersey-based maker of cardiac monitoring systems and related services. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Joel Goldberg, a partner at Pharos, said in a statement, “We are impressed with RhythMedix’s continued focus on driving innovation in the cardiac monitoring market, as evidenced by the RhythmStar platform’s ability to give providers near real-time notifications, which allow for life-changing interventions for patients suffering from an event, while also lowering the cost of care by reducing unnecessary hospital admissions for patients who show no abnormalities.”

