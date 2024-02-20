Phoenix Partners invests in Alimentation Dynamic

Dynamic is a specialist in the distribution and processing of meat products.

Phoenix Partners has invested in Alimentation Dynamic and TGV Distribution, together a Terrebonne, Quebec-based specialist in the distribution and processing of meat products.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

“We are partnering with young, experienced, passionate, and ambitious entrepreneurs to further develop the food processing segment by investing in Dynamic’s production capacity and growing through M&A,” said Pierre Bitar, partner at Phoenix. “There is a huge market opportunity within Dynamic’s reach, and we intend to seize it.”

Phoenix will partner with Dynamic’s shareholders Pascal Arsenault and Stéphanie Toupin, who remain president and vice president.

