Pike Street invests in tech firm Optical Systems

Seattle-based Pike Street invests in middle-market companies

The firm targets sectors that include industrial technology, specialty manufacturing, distribution & logistics and business services

Pike Street Capital was co-founded by Paul Caragher, Dave Dandel and Ed Whatley

Pike Street Capital has made an investment in West Henrietta, New York-based Apollo Optical Systems, a maker of precision optical components and systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

AOS was founded in 2002 by Dr. G. Michael Morris.

“AOS is a great partner to launch this platform with,” said Dave Dandel, a partner at Pike Street Capital, in a statement. “The team is comprised of renowned pioneers and its innovative technology continues to expand into new industries and applications. This is a marketplace we know well and we believe strongly in its growth potential.”

