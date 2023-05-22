Placement agent Asante taps MD Lay to head new LA office

The Los Angeles office comes on the heels of Asante’s physical expansion into continental Europe with the opening of an office in Munich in December 2022.

Placement agent and advisor Asante has named Managing Director Brandon Lay to lead its new Los Angeles office.

The Los Angeles office comes on the heels of Asante’s physical expansion into continental Europe with the opening of an office in Munich in December 2022.

“As the fundraising environment shifts and GPs of all sizes seek every advantage for successful raises, Asante is uniquely positioned to help managers differentiate themselves and expand their allocator networks. With this new location on the West Coast, we are thrilled to deepen our relationship network in the region and more thoroughly support our GP clients worldwide,” said Fraser van Rensburg, co-founder and managing partner at Asante in a statement. “The expansion to LA is critical to ensuring we can provide our GP client base with the custom, hands-on capabilities that have helped us develop successful long-term outcomes.”

Founded in 2010, the firm has offices in London, New York City, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and Munich. The team of over 70 professionals has advised on over $80 billion of successful private capital raisings across the globe, raising capital from North American, European, Middle East and Asia-Pacific-based investors. Asante specializes in GP advisory and fundraising support across primary, direct and secondary investments.