Placement agent Eaton Partners recruits Saul and Kleist as directors

Placement agent Eaton Partners has hired Grant Saul and Louis Kleist as directors for its North American private funds distribution.

Saul is based in San Francisco while Kleist operates from Spokane, Washington.

Prior to joining Eaton Partners, Saul was an executive director on the private funds advisory team at Moelis & Company. Previously, Saul spent 12 years at Hamilton Lane, where he most recently was a principal for business development in the Western Region.

Kleist joins Eaton Partners from Credit Suisse, where he was a director and co-lead of the PFG origination and diligence efforts. Previously, he was research director of the global private markets team at DiMeo Scheneider & Associates, and a senior research analyst for private equity and private capital at Verus.

“The addition of Grant and Louis to the team is a testament to our successful track record in providing best-in-class execution and distribution services to leading LPs and GPs, as well as the strength of our brand as one of the world’s leading placement agents,” said Christopher Maduri, managing director of North America private funds distribution, at Eaton Partners, in a statement. “It’s important to be close to clients and also to opportunities that make sense for our platform. I look forward to working with Grant and Louis to further expand our presence on the West Coast and beyond.”

