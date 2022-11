Placement agent Eaton Partners taps Korchinski to lead new GP stakes advisory practice

In this new role, Korchinski will advise general partners on a broad range of strategic matters, with a specific focus on minority and majority stake sales.

Placement agent and financial advisor Eaton Partners has hired Charles Korchinski as a director, who will spearhead the firm’s new GP stakes advisory practice.

In this new role, Korchinski will advise general partners on a broad range of strategic matters, with a specific focus on minority and majority stake sales.

“Eaton Partners has a long history of raising capital in various forms for leading asset managers for nearly 40 years,” said Jeff Eaton, global co-head and managing director at Eaton Partners, in a statement. “Adding a dedicated stakes advisory practice is a natural extension of our platform and gives us the ability to offer clients another tool to help them grow or enhance their businesses. We are thrilled to have someone with Charles’ experience lead this effort.”

Prior to joining Eaton Partners, Korchinski was co-founder and principal at Bonaccord Capital Partners. Earlier in his career, Korchinski was a partner and director of liquid strategies at Larch Lane Advisors/Fiera Capital.

Eaton Partners was founded in 1983. Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company.