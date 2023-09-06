Placement agent Eaton Partners taps Siew as managing director

In this role, Siew will be responsible for co-heading the GP Solutions specialty alongside Dirk Jonske, who joined the firm last month, also as a managing director.

Placement agent Eaton Partners has hired Adrian Siew as a managing director for its private capital advisory business.

In this role, Siew will be responsible for co-heading the GP Solutions specialty alongside Dirk Jonske, who joined the firm last month, also as a managing director.

Siew is based in New York.

Prior to joining Eaton Partners, Siew was in Credit Suisse’s private fund group. Before that. Siew spent five years at Lazard Frères & Co.

“Our clients are increasingly utilizing secondary solutions as an active portfolio management tool,” said Eric Deyle, managing director at Eaton Partners in a statement. “Bringing onboard someone of Adrian’s caliber significantly enhances our platform and adds additional expertise to our full-service, holistic offering to the financial sponsor community. We welcome Adrian to the team and look forward to his contributions.”

Last month, Eaton Partners announced its newly branded PCA business will be organized into four distinct specialties – GP Solutions, LP Solutions, Direct Equity, and GP Stakes – to provide financial sponsors and their investors with differentiated strategic advice and liquidity solutions, in combination with the broader Stifel Investment Banking platform.

Founded in 1983, Eaton has raised more than $140 million for over 185 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Headquartered in Rowayton, Connecticut, Eaton is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated.