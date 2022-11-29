Placement agent FocusPoint appoints Ralph as managing director

In his new role, Ralph will lead global coverage of consultants and primarily raise capital from institutions and high-net-worth platforms in the West and Midwest.

FocusPoint Private Capital Group, a New York-based placement agent and advisor, has named Brian Ralph as managing director.

In his new role, Ralph will lead global coverage of consultants and primarily raise capital from institutions and high-net-worth platforms in the West and Midwest.

Prior to joining FocusPoint, Ralph previously held senior distribution roles at ITE Management and First Eagle Investment Management. Prior to that, he spent over a decade at JPMorgan Asset Management focusing on distribution of alternatives to asset owners of all types.

“We are very excited to have Brian join us to cover the Western U.S. and Midwest and to serve as our first dedicated global consultant lead. We have been very fortunate to build up a strong base of flagship clients and look forward to Brian further building on our unique platform’s growth,” said David Conrod, chief executive of FocusPoint, in a statement.

FocusPoint was founded in 2010 by Guggenheim Partners David Conrod and Robert Mortimer. FocusPoint is owned by LANDC Investment LLC, a financial services firm.