Plant-based oils and fats producer Bunge to merge with agriculture network Viterra

Bunge, a St. Louis, Missouri-based oilseed processor and producer of specialty plant-based oils and fats, has agreed to merge with Viterra, a Rotterdam, Netherlands-based agriculture network, in a stock and cash transaction.

Under the terms of the agreement, Viterra shareholders would receive about 65.6 million shares of Bunge stock, with an aggregate value of about $6.2 billion and about $2 billion in cash, representing a consideration mix of 75 percent Bunge stock and 25 percent cash. As part of the deal, Bunge will assume $9.8 billion of Viterra debt.

With the deal’s closing, Viterra owners Glencore, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and British Columbia Investment Management Corp will become shareholders of Bunge. Glencore and CPP Investments will each be able to nominate two Bunge board directors.

On the deal, David Mattiske, Viterra’s CEO said in a statement, “Viterra and Bunge are two leading agriculture businesses. In combining our highly complementary origination, processing and distribution networks, we are better positioned to meet the increasing demand for the food, feed and fuel products we offer. Together, we will play a leading role in the future of the agriculture industry, developing fully traceable, sustainable supply chains and moving towards carbon-neutral operations, while creating a strong growth platform for our combined business.”

The merger is expected to close in mid-2024.

BofA Securities is acting as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal counsel to Bunge.