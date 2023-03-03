Platinum Equity appoints Kotzubei and Samson as co-presidents

The two will continue to report to Platinum's founder and CEO Tom Gores.

Platinum Equity has named Jacob Kotzubei and Louis Samson as co-presidents of the global investment firm. The two will continue to report to Platinum’s founder and CEO Tom Gores.

“Our goal is to be one of the most consistent and successful private equity firms in the world,” said Gores in a statement. “We are in a uniquely strong position to continue expanding, and I am confident that Jacob and Louis will help take the firm to new heights.”

Platinum Equity was founded in 1995 by Tom Gores. The firm has approximately $36 billion of assets under management.