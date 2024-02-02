Platinum Equity-backed Cook & Boardman acquires manufacturer Discovery Door

Cook & Boardman is a distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty products.

The Cook & Boardman Group LLC, which is backed by Platinum Equity, has acquired Rocklin, California- based Discovery Door Inc, a hardware and security/systems integrator. No financial terms were disclosed.

Cook & Boardman is a distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty products.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman in 2023 while Littlejohn & Co., LLC remains a significant minority shareholder.

“We are thrilled to welcome Discovery Door to the Cook & Boardman family of companies,” said David Eisner, CEO of C&B in a statement. “They have a well-established reputation as a quality supplier and installer of traditional Division 8 products and will help expand C&B’s geographical reach in their local market as we continue to enhance our customer service offerings nationwide.”

Discovery was founded in 1993 by Kevin Wilsey.

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity has approximately $47 billion of assets under management.