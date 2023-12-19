Platinum Equity-backed Hop Lun buys swimwear company Rainbow West Apparel

Based in Hong Kong, Hop Lun is a designer and maker of undergarments and swimwear.

Hop Lun, a portfolio company of Platinum Equity, has acquired Rainbow West Apparel, a Los Angeles-based swimwear company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Hong Kong, Hop Lun is a designer and maker of undergarments and swimwear.

RW Designs was founded in 1993.

“We believe Hop Lun is proving to be an excellent platform with multiple ways to evolve and expand,” said Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei and Managing Director Matthew Louie in a joint statement. “We are working with Erik and the company’s leadership team to identify and pursue additional opportunities for growth, both organically and through strategic M&A.”

Latham & Watkins LLP provided legal counsel to Hop Lun on the acquisition of RW Designs. Montminy & Co served as financial advisor and the Law Office of Christen Bartelt provided legal counsel to RW Designs on the transaction.

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity has about $47 billion of assets under management.