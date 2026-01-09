Platinum Equity backs Norton Packaging

Norton Packaging serve a range of categories, including paints and coatings, chemicals and cleansers, food products, lubricants, and other applications

Norton was founded in 1901

Platinum Equity has made a significant investment in Norton Packaging, a Hayward, California-based provider of plastic pails and packaging solutions.

Norton Packaging CEO Greg Norton and the Norton family have retained a significant interest in the business, and Norton will continue to lead the company going forward.