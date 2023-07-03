Platinum Equity completes buyout of JELD-WEN Australasian windows and doors business

Scott Kelly, who has been with JELD-WEN in Australia for the past 10 years, will continue leading the business as CEO going forward.

Gresham Advisory Partners served as financial adviser to Platinum Equity while Macquarie Capital served as financial adviser to JELD-WEN

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity has about $47 billion of assets under management

Platinum Equity has completed its buyout of JELD-WEN Australasia windows, doors and related building products business from JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. for approximately $461 million.

“We are pleased to have provided a divestiture solution to JELD-WEN as the company continues to streamline and simplify its business,” said Platinum Equity co-President Louis Samson in a statement. “Platinum has decades of experience with corporate carve outs and we expect a seamless transition. We are excited about the prospects for the Australasia business as a standalone company.”

