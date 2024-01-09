Platinum Equity snaps up youth sports apparel firms Augusta Sportswear Brands and Founder Sport Group

ASB and FSG provide team uniforms, and off-field performance wear and fan apparel for the youth and recreational sports markets.

Platinum Equity has acquired youth sports apparel suppliers Georgia-based Augusta Sportswear Brands and North Carolina-based Founder Sport Group. No financial terms were disclosed.

ASB and FSG provide team uniforms, and off-field performance wear and fan apparel for the youth and recreational sports markets.

“We believe bringing ASB and FSG together will create meaningful benefits for the company’s customers, end consumers, and the youth sports apparel industry as a whole,” said Platinum Equity Managing Director Jason Price in a statement. “Joining forces will create an expanded portfolio of brand and product offerings across the full sports and lifestyle apparel industry. It will make more brands available to more consumers in more communities.”

Latham & Watkins provided legal counsel to Platinum Equity on the acquisitions of ASB and FSG.

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity has approximately $47 billion of assets under management.