Platinum Equity to acquire door distributor; Halifax Group bets on home care; 7 deals target road maintenance

Technical Safety Services, a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, has acquired Controlled Environment Management, a provider of controlled environment testing, validation, certification, and calibration services in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare settings.

Also, The Halifax Group has agreed to acquire the Worldwide Home Care division of Sodexo, including home care subsidiaries in the US, UK, Ireland, France, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Brazil.

But we will start with Platinum Equity agreeing to acquire a majority interest in The Cook & Boardman Group, a specialty distributor of commercial door and security integration, from Littlejohn & Co.

Upgraded security

Beverly Hills-based Platinum Equity is acquiring a majority stake in the commercial door specialty distributor The Cook & Boardman Group from Littlejohn & Co., for an undisclosed amount.

Littlejohn is retaining a minority stake in C&B.

C&B offers a broad range of products including metal and wood doors, locks, doorframes, and other related building components for non-residential applications. Its Security Integration division provides electronic safety and security products as well as communications products and solutions, primarily to the education and government end markets.

“Customers in this space want more than just a traditional distributor of doors and hardware. They increasingly need value-added solutions, including electronic safety and security systems,” said Platinum Equity co-president Jacob Kotzubei, adding that The Cook & Boardman Group is positioned to grow in this market.

Testing, validation and certification

Technical Safety Services (TSS), backed by Levine Leichtman Capital Partners (LLCP), has acquired Controlled Environment Management (CEM).

CEM provides controlled environment testing, validation, certification, and calibration services required in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare settings. It is based in Gilbert, Arizona.

LLCP invested in TSS in 2022. CEM is TSS’s seventh acquisition under LLCP’s ownership.

“We are pleased to demonstrate our continued support for the TSS team in this acquisition, which further expands the company’s geographic presence within the Southwest,” said Matthew Rich, partner at LLCP. “We look forward to the continued execution of TSS’s growth and value creation plan through additional strategic M&A and associated growth initiatives.”

Homecare

The Halifax Group has agreed to acquire the Worldwide Home Care division of Sodexo, including their home care subsidiaries in the US, UK, Ireland, France, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Brazil.

The Worldwide Home Care division, based in Irvine, California, provides in-home care services. It operates as a franchisor in the US in the non-medical personal care sector.

Sodexo is a food services and facilities management company based in Paris, France. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

“Halifax has a long history of investing in home care services as well as franchisors, and we understand the advantages for all stakeholders of providing these care services in the lower-cost and comfortable home setting,” said Molly Fitzpatrick, vice president at the firm.

Paving the way

Private equity firms are investing in Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and other engineering and consulting services aimed at improving roads and traffic in North America.

Wear and tear has left over 40 percent of America’s road network in poor or mediocre condition, according to the report card for America’s infrastructure.

Traffic’s pretty bad too. “In the years following the 2008 economic recession, congestion increased by 1 to 3 percent annually and continues to outpace population growth. In fact, 47 percent of the nation’s urban interstates are experiencing congestion during peak hours, and 30 percent of trips taken on the nation’s roads are impacted by severe or extreme congestion,” the report said.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is committing billions of dollars towards revamping road infrastructure.

PE firms are playing an important role, cranking out deals that are targeting different aspects of road infrastructure, working with municipalities, state governments and other clients. I rounded up seven deals announced over the last six months.

Here is an example: In August, AWP Safety, a portfolio company of Kohlberg & Company, bought four companies, including three regional safety companies from RHV Capital.

From RHV, AWP bought Arrive Alive Traffic Control based in Orlando, Florida, ‘Em a Brake Safety, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, and Stay Alert Safety Services in Kernersville, North Carolina.

Separately, AWP acquired Texas Traffic and Barricade, based in Pantego, Texas.

All four companies are focused on road infrastructure.

“The four companies that are joining the AWP Safety platform have established themselves as leading worksite safety providers in their respective regions,” said Gus Harwood, managing director, Kohlberg. “We look forward to partnering with the management teams to accelerate their growth and strategic objectives.”

