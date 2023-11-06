Platinum Equity to acquire Kohler Energy

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

Brian Melka will serve as CEO of the energy business, with David Kohler serving on its board

BDT & MSD Partners and BofA Securities are serving as financial advisors to Kohler while Goldman Sachs and William Blair are serving as financial advisors to Platinum Equity on the Kohler Energy investment

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity has approximately $47 billion of assets under management

Platinum Equity has agreed to acquire Kohler Energy, a Wisconsin-based provider of energy resilience solutions, from Kohler Co. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

Brian Melka will serve as CEO of the energy business, with David Kohler serving on its board.

“The energy resilience business has outstanding leadership, strong technical capabilities and an opportunity to benefit from attractive tailwinds driving a sustained need for reliable power solutions in industrial, commercial, residential and equipment applications,” said Platinum Equity Managing Director Matthew Louie in a statement. “We look forward to working with Brian and the management team to continue investing in the business and maximizing its potential.”

BDT & MSD Partners and BofA Securities are serving as financial advisors to Kohler while Goldman Sachs and William Blair are serving as financial advisors to Platinum Equity on the Kohler Energy investment.

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity has approximately $47 billion of assets under management.