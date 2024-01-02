Platinum Equity to acquire organic milk producer Horizon Organic and yogurt brand Wallaby

Morgan Lewis is serving as legal advisor to Platinum Equity on the deal

Headquartered in Colorado, Horizon Organic was founded in 1991

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity has approximately $47 billion of assets under management

Platinum Equity has agreed to acquire Horizon Organic, an organic milk producer and Wallaby, an Australian-style Greek yogurt brand, from Danone.

Danone is a global food and beverage company.

“Horizon Organic is an iconic name in dairy that is well recognized and beloved by consumers,” said Platinum Equity Co-President Louis Samson in a statement. “The brand has earned a reputation for quality and innovation that is unmatched in the industry. We appreciate Danone’s confidence in our ability to build on that legacy and support Horizon Organic’s growth as a standalone company.”

Platinum Equity’s current portfolio includes Biscuit International, a European manufacturer of private-label sweet biscuits and wine producer Fantini Group Vini.

Alston & Bird is serving as debt financing counsel to Platinum Equity.

