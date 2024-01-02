Platinum Equity to acquire organic milk producer Horizon Organic and yogurt brand Wallaby

- Morgan Lewis is serving as legal advisor to Platinum Equity on the deal
- Headquartered in Colorado, Horizon Organic was founded in 1991
- Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity has approximately $47 billion of assets under management
Platinum Equity has agreed to acquire Horizon Organic, an organic milk producer and Wallaby, an Australian-style Greek yogurt brand, from Danone.
Danone is a global food and beverage company.
“Horizon Organic is an iconic name in dairy that is well recognized and beloved by consumers,” said Platinum Equity Co-President Louis Samson in a statement. “The brand has earned a reputation for quality and innovation that is unmatched in the industry. We appreciate Danone’s confidence in our ability to build on that legacy and support Horizon Organic’s growth as a standalone company.”
Platinum Equity’s current portfolio includes Biscuit International, a European manufacturer of private-label sweet biscuits and wine producer Fantini Group Vini.
Morgan Lewis is serving as legal advisor and Alston & Bird is serving as debt financing counsel to Platinum Equity.
Headquartered in Colorado, Horizon Organic was founded in 1991.
Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity has approximately $47 billion of assets under management.