Platinum Equity to buy stake in building materials provider US LBM

As a result, Bain Capital and Platinum Equity will have equal ownership stakes and joint board governance

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2024

US LBM will continue under the leadership of founder, President and CEO L.T. Gibson and the current management team

Platinum Equity has agreed to acquire a stake in US LBM, an Atlanta-based distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. No financial terms were disclosed.

Platinum is acquiring the stake from Bain Capital Private Equity. As a result, Bain Capital and Platinum Equity will have equal ownership stakes and joint board governance.

US LBM will continue under the leadership of founder, President and CEO L.T. Gibson and the current management team.

US LBM was founded in 2009 with 16 locations in three states.

“There are meaningful opportunities to continue building scale nationally and at the local level,” said Platinum Equity Managing Director Nathan Eldridge in a statement. “Our plan is to continue investing in core markets with new product offerings or capabilities, while further expanding the company’s reach geographically. We have a lot of experience investing in building products businesses and believe we are well positioned to support US LBM’s growth.”

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

RBC Capital Markets LLC, Jefferies and Barclays are serving as financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor, to US LBM and Bain Capital. Moelis & Company LLC is serving as financial advisor, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is providing legal counsel.

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity has approximately $47 billion of assets under management.