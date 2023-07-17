Platinum Equity to scoop up manufacturer HC Companies

The transaction is expected to close in the next several weeks.

The HC Companies President and CEO Bob Mayer will continue leading the business following the transition to new ownership

Lincoln International is serving as financial advisor to HC on the transaction

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity has approximately $47 billion of assets under management

Platinum Equity has agreed acquire The HC Companies, a Twinsburg, Ohio-based manufacturer of horticultural containers. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We have a lot of experience in manufacturing, supply chain and distribution, and we understand the market very well,” said Platinum Equity Managing Director Nick Fries in a statement. “We believe HC is an attractive platform for additional growth, both organically and through new acquisitions in adjacent product categories, segments, channels and geographies.”

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is serving as legal counsel and Alston & Bird LLP is serving as financing counsel to Platinum Equity on the HC acquisition.

Haynes and Boone, LLP is serving as legal counsel.

