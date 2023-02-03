Platte River Equity acquires industrial distributor Womack

Bartlit Beck LLP served as legal counsel to Platte River

Platte River Equity has acquired Texas-based Womack, a distributor of components and solutions for hydraulic, pneumatic and automation control systems. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Platte River is honored to carry on the legacy that the Rowlett family has established over the past 17 years,” said Mark Brown, Platte River Managing Director, in a statement. “Womack is a premier solution provider representing global manufacturers and related components used in the fluid power and automation industry. We are thrilled to partner with the management team of Womack as we seek to expand the company’s strong market position.”

William Blair acted as financial advisor to Womack while Nelson Mullins provided legal counsel. Bartlit Beck LLP served as legal counsel to Platte River.

Denver-based Platte River Equity invests in the lower middle market. The firm has raised funds with committed capital in excess of $1.3 billion and is currently investing out of its $625 million fourth fund.