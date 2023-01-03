Platte River Equity-backed Belt Power acquires belting products maker Dunham

- Platte River Equity invests in industrial lower-middle market companies
- Platte River Equity was founded in 2006 and is based in Denver
- The private equity firm has raised funds with committed capital in excess of $1.3 billion
Belt Power, which is backed by Platte River Equity, has acquired Indiana-based Dunham Rubber & Belting Corporation, a provider of lightweight belting products. No financial terms were disclosed.
Based in Marietta, Georgia, Belt Power is a distributor and fabricator of belting and components for lightweight conveyor systems.
“Platte River Equity welcomes the Dunham team members to the Belt Power organization. We are excited about the possibilities ahead and are committed to honoring several decades of history between both Belt Power and Dunham,” said Mark Brown, Platte River Equity managing director, in a statement.
Founded in 2006 and based in Denver, Platte River Equity invests in lower middle market operating companies within targeted industrial sectors.
The firm has raised funds with committed capital in excess of $1.3 billion and is currently investing out of its $625 million fourth fund.