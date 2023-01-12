PODCAST: How private equity firms can support LGBTQ+ employees

In this second episode of our On the Minds of Millennials miniseries, Advent International’s Christina Drakos and KKR’s Brandon Donnenfeld share experiences coming out in the PE industry.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Subscribe on Apple | Stitcher | Spotify | PodBean | Listen Notes | Google Podcasts | Pandora

The LGBTQ+ community is still very much under-represented within private equity, so much so that there is hardly any data to contend with compared to other diversity measures such as ethnicity and gender. As a result, LGBTQ+ professionals may struggle with their identity within a work setting. So it is essential that firms prioritize wellbeing and create an environment where employees feel comfortable to be themselves.

How can this be done? In this second instalment of Private Equity International’s On the Minds of Millennials podcast miniseries, we speak to Christina Drakos, director at Advent International, and Brandon Donnenfeld, managing director at KRR, who both draw on their own personal journeys to discuss how PE firms can offer the best support for their LGBTQ+ employees.

Listen to the first instalment of the On the Minds of Millennials miniseries, on prioritizng mental health, here.