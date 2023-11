PODCAST: Unlocking the power of stakeholder-driven exits

The fifth and final episode of Disruption Matters season two delves into the ways PE firms can ensure they're creating value for all stakeholders.



The Disruption Matters special podcast miniseries is back for season two, where leading industry experts dissect the seismic shifts rattling the core of due diligence in private equity.

In this fifth and final episode of the season, we explore the complex relationships in private equity, emphasizing the crucial role of clear communication among all stakeholders from general partners to employees. We discuss the alignment of long-term goals in acquisitions and address limited partners’ concerns about debt and liquidity in unstable markets. The overarching message is that success hinges not just on financial metrics or strategies, but on effective communication.

Guests include: Kyle Nelson, a partner and managing director at AlixPartners; David Tayeh, head of private equity in North America for Investcorp; Joncarlo Mark, founder of Upwelling Capital Group and a former senior portfolio manager at CalPERS; Jonathan Pressnell, a partner at BluePoint Capital Partners; and Richard de Silva, founder and managing partner of Lateral Investment Management.