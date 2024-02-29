Girls Just Want to Have Funds: Pophouse buys Cyndi Lauper catalogue

The acquisition does not include Lauper’s Broadway music

Pophouse is a global entertainment and music investment firm

The firm was founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus and EQT founder Conni Jonsson

Pophouse has acquired a majority share of US singer and songwriter Cyndi Lauper’s master recording revenue and publishing catalogue.

The acquisition does not include Lauper’s Broadway music.

Cyndi Lauper and Pophouse will work together through a joint venture. Together, they will develop creative activations inspired by Lauper’s pop music repertoire, according to a release. This includes hits such as “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”, “Time After Time” and “True Colours.”

“I can’t wait to participate in this new stage in my musical evolution and I could not be more pleased to know my music will now be in Pophouse’s safe hands as they build upon my legacy in the years to come,” said Lauper.

Pophouse will use its playbook to create new content and experiences to enrich Cyndi Lauper’s catalogue for fans old and new, actively seeking to add value to the brands and artists it partners with, the release said.

This transaction is Pophouse’s first acquisition from an American artist as the company continues to expand into North America.

“Cyndi Lauper is an icon, with a career that has inspired generation after generation of music lovers,” said Per Sundin, Pophouse CEO. “We set ourselves apart through our emphasis on artist and brand development, so that we can nurture the value of our investment, and we are pleased Cyndi endorses our vision for her remarkable catalogue of work.”

Stockholm-headquartered Pophouse is a global entertainment and music investment firm. It was founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus and EQT founder Conni Jonsson in 2014. The firm acquired catalogues of Avicii and Swedish House Mafia in 2022.