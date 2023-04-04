Post Capital-backed Agile Sourcing Partners appoints Giffen as CEO

Corona, California-based Agile is a provider of business process optimization solutions for the utilities and the energy industry.

Previously, he was senior vice president of engineering and operations for Osmose Utilities Services in Georgia

Prior to Osmose, Giffen was a regional engineering manager for Hanson Pipe and Precast in Jacksonville, Florida

Post Capital invests in businesses with repeat or recurring revenue models

Agile Sourcing Partners, a portfolio company of Post Capital Partners, has named Jeff Giffen as CEO. His appointment began April 1, 2023.

Corona, California-based Agile is a provider of business process optimization solutions for the utilities and the energy industry.

Previously, he was senior vice president of engineering and operations for Osmose Utilities Services in Georgia. Prior to Osmose, Giffen was a regional engineering manager for Hanson Pipe and Precast in Jacksonville, Florida.

“Jeff brings strong business and technical expertise in the utilities services space to Agile that will help lead the company to the next level of growth,” said Mitch Davidson, Managing Director of Post Capital Partners. “As Agile continues to support customers in driving critical efficiencies in their operations, we are excited to have Jeff oversee existing solutions as well as launching new services.”

Based in New York City, Post Capital invests in businesses with repeat or recurring revenue models.