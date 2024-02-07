Post Oak invests in oil and gas company Midway Energy Partners

Houston-based Post Oak invests in the upstream, midstream and oilfield services sectors of the energy industry.

Post Oak Energy Capital has made an investment in Midway Energy Partners, a Midland, Texas-based exploration and production company. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are pleased to partner with proven, next-generation entrepreneurs who not only possess a leading track record in private equity but also carry a stellar reputation in the city of Midland, the heart of the Permian basin,” said Ryan Walsh, Post Oak director in a statement. “The growing tailwinds of consolidation coupled with continued industry-wide capital constraints are generating bespoke opportunities for nimble companies such as Midway who can expeditiously identify and deploy ready capital into otherwise overlooked or stranded inventory.”

Midway Energy Partners was founded by Jack Walter, Brady Adams and Jordan Cox. The firm is pursuing an acquisition and development strategy focused on the Permian Basin.

Post Oak was formed in 2006.