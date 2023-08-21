Potomac Equity-backed Watermark Solutions merges with software firm Synergy Resources

Houston-based Watermark Solutions is a provider of enterprise resource planning solutions and services, with a focus on clients in the industrial and manufacturing sector.

Watermark Solutions, a portfolio company of Potomac Equity Partners, has merged with Synergy Resources, a Central Islip, New York-based provider of software solutions to small to medium-sized manufacturers and distributors. No financial terms were disclosed.

Houston-based Watermark Solutions is a provider of enterprise resource planning solutions and services, with a focus on clients in the industrial and manufacturing sector.

The newly formed company is named WM Synergy.

“We found the perfect fit in people, IT solutions, and expertise that will allow us to offer something unique to the ERP market space addressed by these organizations” commented John Bates, Potomac Equity’s managing partner in a statement. “Both companies brought strong and distinct approaches to their respective markets, and by combining them, we are poised to enhance their offerings significantly going forward.”

O’Hare Management provided financial advisory support on the transaction.

Based in Washington, D.C., Potomac was founded in 2013.