Power market data provider Yes Energy acquires Live Power

Live Power’s CEO Jack Farley will join Yes Energy’s management team

Live Power’s patented monitoring technology is strategically designed and deployed for the modern electricity grid, including renewable energy

Yes Energy will invest in the accelerated expansion of Live Power’s network of grid monitors

Yes Energy, a provider of power market data backed by Accel-KKR, has acquired Live Power, another company working within the energy data space in a deal that will bring together innovative datasets from new and unique proprietary data sources.

Yes Energy is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado while Live Energy is based in Fort Worth, Texas. Before this acquisition, the two companies partnered for the past six years before the acquisition.

According to both sides, the merging of the two companies will allow for deeper integration of Live Power and Yes Energy’s capabilities to provide unparalleled visibility into real-time power markets.

Live Power works with big utilities such as PJM, MISO, SPP, and ERCOT where it monitors the grid as well as plants and lines that matter in today’s real-time market. Live Power delivers the data in 60 seconds and has exclusive use of the latest generation, patented measurement technology, the company said.

Yes Energy serves some of the most sophisticated market analysis firms in the world, including commodity traders, hedge funds, power marketers, utilities and power plant owners, the company said.

“The acquisition of Live Power to capture critical analytical information for our customers is the first of what we expect to be many such moves made possible with our new growth equity partner, Accel-KKR,” said Michael McNair, founder and CEO of Yes Energy.

“While our customers have had the ability to work with Live Power and Yes Energy data in the same applications for years, this acquisition will allow for us to more deeply integrate our capabilities and create new proprietary datasets that more fully support our customers’ complex market analysis,” added McNair.

“I am excited about combining Yes Energy and Live Power datasets to deliver more powerful market analytics to our customers. Plus, Yes Energy’s support will ensure continued growth in plant/line coverage, which was greater than 75 GW over the past year,” said Live Power chief executive Jack Farley.

Accel-KKR invested in Yes Energy in April.