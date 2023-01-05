PPC-backed Valicor buys wastewater treatment facility Usher Oil

Valicor is a North American provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment and recycling services.

Usher Oil provides responsible waste conversion services

Usher was founded in 1930

Pritzker Private Capital targets middle-market companies

Valicor Environmental Services, which is backed by Pritzker Private Capital, has acquired Detroit-based Usher Oil, a wastewater treatment facility. No financial terms were disclosed.

Valicor is a North American provider of wastewater treatment and recycling services.

Usher Oil specializes in chemical, oxidation and precipitation treatment techniques and provides responsible waste conversion services in the region. Usher was founded in 1930.

Ben Barry, vice president at Pritzker Private Capital, said in a statement, “With this acquisition, Valicor further expands its nationwide platform and extends its position as an industry leader in wastewater treatment and recycling services. We welcome the talented team at Usher Oil to the Valicor and Pritzker Private Capital families.”

Pritzker Private Capital targets middle-market companies.