PPC Enterprises-backed LSO acquires J-Pac Medical

- PPC Enterprises LLC acquired LSO in January 2021
- PPC Enterprises LLC was founded by former senior partners of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.
Life Science Outsourcing Inc, which is backed by PPC Enterprises, has acquired Somersworth, New Hampshire-based J-Pac Medical, a manufacturing, packaging and sterilization outsourcing partner to medical device and diagnostic companies. No financial terms were disclosed.
LSO is a contract manufacturer and value-added service provider to medical device and life science companies.
“The combination of LSO and J-Pac Medical allow us to provide a wider array of services to our customers across an even broader geographic footprint. This should allow a greater number of medical device and diagnostic organizations to accelerate their development and manufacturing capabilities,” John Morgan, an operating partner at PPC, said in a statement.
