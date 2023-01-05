PPC Enterprises-backed LSO acquires J-Pac Medical

LSO is a contract manufacturer and value-added service provider to medical device and life science companies.

PPC Enterprises LLC acquired LSO in January 2021

PPC Enterprises LLC was founded by former senior partners of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

Life Science Outsourcing Inc, which is backed by PPC Enterprises, has acquired Somersworth, New Hampshire-based J-Pac Medical, a manufacturing, packaging and sterilization outsourcing partner to medical device and diagnostic companies. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The combination of LSO and J-Pac Medical allow us to provide a wider array of services to our customers across an even broader geographic footprint. This should allow a greater number of medical device and diagnostic organizations to accelerate their development and manufacturing capabilities,” John Morgan, an operating partner at PPC, said in a statement.

