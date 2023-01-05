PE Deals

PPC Enterprises-backed LSO acquires J-Pac Medical

LSO is a contract manufacturer and value-added service provider to medical device and life science companies.

  • PPC Enterprises LLC acquired LSO in January 2021
  • PPC Enterprises LLC was founded by former senior partners of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

Life Science Outsourcing Inc, which is backed by PPC Enterprises, has acquired Somersworth, New Hampshire-based J-Pac Medical, a manufacturing, packaging and sterilization outsourcing partner to medical device and diagnostic companies. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The combination of LSO and J-Pac Medical allow us to provide a wider array of services to our customers across an even broader geographic footprint. This should allow a greater number of medical device and diagnostic organizations to accelerate their development and manufacturing capabilities,” John Morgan, an operating partner at PPC, said in a statement.

