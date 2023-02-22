PPC recruits Cast as operating partner

In his new role, Cast will be directly involved advising and supporting PPC’s family of companies.

Pritzker Private Capital has appointed Carter Cast as an operating partner. In his new role, Cast will be directly involved advising and supporting PPC’s family of companies.

Cast joined PPC as a senior advisor in 2020. He was formerly the CEO of Walmart.com, where he helped launch the company’s digital and e-commerce strategy, and the founding chief marketing officer of Blue Nile, Inc. an online diamond and jewelry marketplace. Earlier in his career, Cast was director of marketing at Frito Lay.

“We are thrilled to have Carter join us in this new role,” said David Gau, chief operating officer and head of operations at PPC, in a statement. “Carter has an impressive track record of driving organic growth for both large, blue-chip companies and early-stage startups. His experience across the continuum of commercial growth challenges will accelerate our companies’ strategic aspirations.”

PPC targets North American middle-market companies in the manufactured products and services sectors.