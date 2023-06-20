Praesidian-backed Round 2 taps Barry as CEO and Lynn as CFO

Based in South Bend, Indiana, Round 2 is a collectibles and toy platform company

Round 2, a portfolio company of Praesidian Capital, has named Richard Barry as CEO and Matthew Lynn as chief financial officer. Also, Tom Lowe, founder of Round 2, will become chairman.

Based in South Bend, Indiana, Round 2 is a collectibles and toy platform company.

Barry is the former CEO of Tru Kids, parent of the Global Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us brands.

Lynn was most recently CFO for REAL Services.

“The addition of Richard and Matthew to the leadership team marks a new and exciting chapter for Round 2,” said Tom Duffy, a partner at Praesidian Capital in a statement. “Round 2 has clearly established itself as a leader in the collectibles and toy markets and we are excited and fortunate to be able to bring on two very talented and accomplished executives.”

Round 2 was founded in 2007.

Praesidian Capital invests in the lower middle market.